By Mary Agidi

The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has reassured non-indigenes in the State of more attention in the second tenure of the governor, stating that slots for opportunities would be apportioned to the group in every sector of government.

Mrs. Akeredolu who gave the assurance while meeting with members of the group at the Nnamdi Azikwe Igbo hall Sabo in Ondo town, stated that gone were the days non-indigenes were segregated and marginalised despite being contributors to the socio-economic development of the state and eligible voters who always participate in electoral processes.

According to her, the coalition of Non-indigenes initiated by her had started attracting benefits, as the group had benefitted from the federal government jobs by giving a number of slot per local government.

She urged them to register their membership online for easy access, noting that the process through which Government had been using to reach out to citizens was the reason many couldn’t benefit in time past, assuring that an end has come to that through the online registration for the special categories of people in the state.

Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said she is a non-indigene who affirmed that they did face formidable force before they were attended to by government of their place of residence, assured them that there’s nothing they would ask in the second term that they won’t be attended to, using the widow’s care initiative as an example.

She enjoined them to register online through which they would be easily contacted for their portions of the dividends of democracy.

She said: “Every citizen matters to the government, you should have the feelings that you are part of the Government. The group is working hand in hand with all ethnic groups. This registration will continue. I know that employment of your children is a problem but Aketi Government is laying the foundation through the Ondo Linyi industrial hub, because appointment as Special Assistant cannot solve the unemployment problem; vote Aketi for second term to get slot”.

Speaking on females’ participation in politics, the wife of the governor charged the women to be active, noting that if they are not part of the political calculation, women won’t be remembered.

Mrs Akeredolu who emphasised the reason for Women to be at the political table, described the female gender as nurtural who were more passionate about the welfare of others, and advised them not to be discouraged by the common belief that women in politics are promiscuous.

According to her, the BEMORE Summer Bootcamp for Girls naija was aimed at training young girls to enlighten them that they can contribute immensely to the socio-economic development of the nation, while appealing to the group to train their daughters and will never regret it.

Earlier, the President of Igbo Community in the local government, Mr. Emeka Unaji gave hundred percent assurance of votes for the reelection of Governor Akeredolu from his people.

The Director General of the Coalition in the State, Chief Pius Ezekwere said the group was organised purposely for the reelection of the governor due to the attention given them by his administration, especially the First Lady.

Those in attendance are the EzeIgbo of Ondo Kingdom, the Seriki of Hausa Community, the Heads of Ebira, Delta, communities, among others.