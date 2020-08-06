Barr. Morayo Lebi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State has enjoined all and sundry in the state to vote en masse for the re-election of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu come Oct.10 gubernatorial poll.

He made the appeal on Wednesday in Akure while speaking with newsmen on impacts of the Akeredolu-led government in the state.

Lebi, who congratulated the governor for winning the party primary, said that a landslide victory recorded by the governor in the primary connoted that the party had unflinching confidence in the candidature of the governor.

He added that Akeredolu had made a good choice for choosing Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate in the coming election.

According to him, Ayedatiwa is a man loved and an added factor to endear more votes for Akeredolu’s re-election especially in the Southern Senatorial District of the state in the poll.

According to him, Akeredolu believes in equity and fairness, hence the essence of ongoing infrastructure and developmental projects across the state.

Lebi, who was the APC flag-bearer in Ondo South Senatorial District in the 2015 election, noted that if Akeredolu could achieve so much within three years, he would have turned the state to cynosure of development if spent eight years.

The Akotogbo born barrister explained that Akeredolu is an asset and architect of modern Ondo State.

He, therefore, described Akeredolu as a man who would not renege on his words, adding that in spite of economic crunch, the governor could still meet up with basic needs of all sectors in the state.