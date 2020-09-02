Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, more prominent groups and individuals are drumming support for the re-election of the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The latest was from the Executives of National Traders and Market Leaders Councils of Nigeria; Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria, Ondo state council and Idoma Community Welfare Association in Ondo state.

At their separate visits on Tuesday, the three groups declared their unalloyed support for Governor Akeredolu’s second term bid, saying that the governor has done a lot to improve social and economic activities in the state.

The groups particularly hinged their decisions to support the Governor’s re-election on the unprecedented developments recorded in the areas of road construction, education, agriculture, improved welfare of workers, conducive environment for business activities, among several others.

Leaders of National Traders and Market Leaders Councils of Nigeria, Chief Princess Adenike Aroloye Adenike, and that of Idoma Community Welfare Association, Chief Linus Abbah respectively, describe the state Governor as Mr ‘Talk and Do’ who has continued to fulfil his promises to the people.

According to them, if reelected, Governor Akeredolu would do more to further bring dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

In his remarks, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who appreciated the groups for their support, explained that what the state needed now is continuity of good governance which his administration has been providing for three and a half years.

The Governor assured the people of the commitment of his administration to executing more life transforming projects towards advancing the frontiers of good governance across homes and communities in the state.