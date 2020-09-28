•We are Set To Connect Okitipupa To Omotosho Power Plant -Gov. Akeredolu

•Mimiko, Agboola Can’t Fix Okitipupa, others power outage- Engr. Oyedele

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has disclosed that efforts are on to ensure that the power is restored to Okitipupa and other parts of the Southern Senatorial districts of the state.

Governor Akeredolu informed that an agreement will be signed with Omotosho power plant on Wednesday, September 29, 2020, that will enable Okitipupa to be connected with Omotosho.

The Governor said he has made frantic and unrelenting efforts alongside with the Executive Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Engr. Ife Oyedele to ensure that power is restored to the area.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at his campaign rally held Methodist Primary School, in Okitipupa local government on Monday.

The Governor, in the company of his Lagos State counterpart, H.E Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other leaders of the APC were welcome into Okitipupa by a mammoth crowd who also stormed the rally.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Akeredolu has done well and deserved to be re-elected for a second term in office.

While urging the people to vote massively for the APC come October 10, 2020, he assured that Lagos to Ilaje would not be more than 30 minutes by the time the ongoing construction of Araromi -Ibeju Lekki road is completed.

Engr. Oyedele said it is only the APC led Federal Government that can help in restoring light to Okitipupa and other parts of the south senatorial district.

He said it is important that the APC remains in power in the state so as to continue to put more pressure on the Federal Government to resolve the light issue in the south.

“Mimiko was Governor for eight years. He didn’t do anything about our light. He neglected us here. Now, he’s taking Agboola around promising what he can’t do. Don’t be deceived! If you bring a Governor that is not in APC, the truth is that he can not help us on our light issue.

“APC must remain in power and I can assure you that efforts are on to restore light to our area. Already, some areas have lights. Tomorrow, we shall sign an agreement with Omotosho, so that Omotosho will be supplying light to Ikale land. We shall sign the agreement tomorrow. It’s a federal government job.

“The federal government is APC. That’s why you must not make a mistake of voting for another party. If another party wins, they can not do anything. We are almost through with this light issue.”

Others who spoke at the campaign rally include; Chief Olusola Oke SAN, Jimoh Ibrahim, Princess Oladunni Odu, Pastor Femi Agagu, Dr Malumi, Dr. Paul Akintelure and the two members of the APC in the house of Assembly representing Okitipupa one and two.

At the rally, some members of the PDP, ADC and other political parties decamped to the APC. They were led by Akinyemi Oladipupo, Hon. Sunday Arogbo, Temitope Kolawole (ADC) Tope Adebayo, Akinmoye Oluwanbe, Abiodun Oyekanmi and their numerous supporters.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki