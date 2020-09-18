•Port of Ondo most important agenda in my second term- Gov. Akeredolu

•Choice of Ilaje son as deputy governorship candidate historical- Ilaje Obas

Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje local government area of Ondo state stood still on Friday as mammoth crowd stormed the campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa hails from Ilaje.The APC is the only political party in the state that picked its running mate from the local government.

The expansive field of Ilaje High School, venue of the rally was filled to the brim with mammoth crowd as the people trooped out enmass to show their love and appreciation to the Governor and the APC.

Addressing the people, Governor Akeredolu said that the Port of Ondo is the most crucial project that will be achieved in his second term, noting that work is ongoing on getting the port declaration.

The Governor assured that the establishment of the deep sea port will open doors of economic prosperity for the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He urged the people to vote for him so as to ensure that the dream of the deep sea port is not cut short, adding that only continuity can guarantee the actualization of the dream.

Chief Olusola Oke SAN, urged the people to vote enmass for the APC, stressing that it is the only way to bring government to the south senatorial district in the next four years.

The running mate, Hon. Aiyedatiwa solicited the support of his people while emphasizing on the need for Ilajes to speak with their votes.

Earlier the traditional rulers in Ilaje communities thanked Governor Akeredolu for picking an Ilaje son as his running mate, describing it as historical.

The Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fedrick Obateru Akinruntan, appreciated the Governor for doing what no man has ever done for Ilaje local government.

The Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Williams Oluwasegun Akinyomi, Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, Molokun of Atijere Kingdom, Oba Samuel Adeoye Edema, and other prominent monarchs in the area also thanked the Governor for solving the age-long controversy on the Alaboto of Aboto and also bringing development into Mahin Kongdom.

Oba Odidiomo who spoke on behalf of other monarchs further highlighted the achievements of the Governor while thanking him for picking an Ilaje son as a running mate and also appointing a Mahin son as the OSOPADEC Chairman.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki