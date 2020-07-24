By Martins Fasusi

Ahead of the October 10 gubernatorial election In Ondo State, Chairmen of the 18 Local Governments Areas in the State has began move to woo Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim – billionaire business man and political bigwigs in the State to join APC for the actualisation of the second term bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN)

The move was made public yesterday when the LG Bosses paid a courtesy visit to this business mogul/politician, at the construction site of his founded University, University of Fortune, Igbotako his country home.

It would be recalled that Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has just won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a landslide margin and has immediately began reconciliation move with other aspirants.

Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a prominent personality and a force to reckon with in Ondo politics. Since he enjoys a good relationship with Mr. Governor in the legal profession, his political and professional experience will count in Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s second term bid.

The Chairman Okitipupa Local Government, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya in his address, introduced his colleagues to Chief Jimoh Ibrahim (the Araba of Osooroland), and appreciated him on behalf of other chairmen for his support for the Government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and also commend him on his efforts towards improving the economy of Ondo State through job creation with the ongoing University project.

In his own words, Hon. Yomi Babatunde, Chairman Akoko South East Local Government Area described Ibrahim as an accomplished business man and politician whose support and mentorship will be needed in the All Progressives Congress. He therefore requested Ibrahim to officially identify with the party, APC as card carrying member.

While responding, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim said ”Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu means a lot to him. He retriated the governor’s leadership quality which is evident through the giant strides he has accomplished since he took over the mantle of leadership in the State. “Akeredolu was a formal President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) where he left very good legacies” Jimoh said.

He therefore assured the Chairmen that he would consider their request after due consultations with his political mentors, friends and followers.

He advised the Chairmen to form a formidable team so as to be relevant and make vital contribution to reelection bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu come October 10, 2020.

Other LG Chairmen in attendance were, The Chairman of Owo LG, Hon. Adebayo Oke; Akure South, Hon(Mrs).Roseline Kolawole; Ifedore LG, Hon. Olukayode Falaye; Idanre, LG Hon. Jeroahm Akinsuyi; Odigbo, LG Hon (Mrs) Raphat Modupe Ahmed; IleOluji/OkeIgbo, Hon. Chief (Mrs).Rebecca Adeoyin; Ese Odo, LG, Hon. Iwarere Iji; and Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Okitipupa LG, Prince Osmac Ikubuwaje.



