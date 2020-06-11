

Nineteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Members of the state Executive Council, various support groups and a representative of the State caucus of members of House of Representatives, on Thursday stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to obtain the Expression of Interest Form and Nomination form for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, ahead of the October 10, 2020 Governorship election in the state.

While the lawmakers were at the secretariat for the Expression of Interest form, the representatives of various support groups from the state were also there to obtain the nomination form for the Governor.

The groups include: Ibi Giga Grassroots Network; Ibi Giga Ambassadors; Aketi one to one; Advocacy Group; Mandate group; Pentagon Movement Group; The democractic Movement; representatives of the State Executive Council; lawmakers from both the state and national assemblies; Ilaje Focus Movement and the Democratic Network Alliance among others.

Other stalwarts of the APC on the entourage of the groups are Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and serving member of the House of Representatives, who represented the state caucus of members of House of Representatives (APC), Hon. Timilehin Adelegbe.

Speaking at the event, the coordinator of the group, who also doubles as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Strategy, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, said the groups decided to contribute money to buy nomination form for the Governor as a result of the giant strides recorded by his administration since he assumed office.

Olabimtan, who described the Governor as Mr. “Talk and Do”, stressed that Akeredolu has displayed unique leadership qualities that has endeared him to the masses.

He said: ” We are here to obtain the nomination form for Governor Akeredolu. Both the expression of interest and nominations forms. This money is not by the Governor. The exco, state house of assembly, the national assembly and various support groups are the ones who joined hands and contributed the money.

“We want to thank you and the national chairman for all the work you are doing at the national secretariat. We know that as the father of all, we are sure that our primary will be free , fair, transparent and credible as you have always done.”

The spokesperson for the lawmakers, Rt. Hon. Aderoboye Samuel said the Governor has proved to be a worthy leader whose leadership has improved the lives of the people.

He said obtaining the expression of interest form by members of the state assembly is a way of paying back to the Governor for being a dependable leader at all times.

He said: “We were not compelled and we didn’t borrow. We came together and decided to obtain the expression of interest form for our amiable Governor. “

While presenting the forms to the Groups, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Emmanuel Ibediro said the groups are the first to take the form for the Ondo State Governor election on the platform of the APC.

He assured that the party will conduct a free, fair and credible primary election in a way that whoever emerged the candidate of the party will enjoy the support of all and sundry.

He said: ” I want to assure our August visitors that APC has come to stay. APC has become a household name. In the last election, we are able to bring back our president . We have elected more Governors and more National Assembly members. APC is a great institution.

“With particular reference to Ondo state, the primary in Ondo State will be transparent, free and fair. As it is now all interest must collapse for whoever emerge as the candidate.”