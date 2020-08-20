A former gubernatorial candidate of All Nigerians People’s Party, ANPP, in Ondo State, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to open its doors for thousands of people that would soon deflect to the party.

Ibrahim also applauds the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for steering the ship of the State away from financial strangulation.

He spoke at his country home in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government area, on Wednesday, when he received the State Working Committee of APC, led by the chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

The billionaire explained that the people were happy with the giant strides of the APC-led government, which he said informs the decision to join the party en masse, according to a statement from the party State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye.

Reacting to the request by the Chairman that he should join the party, the political gladiator pledged to give the request a thought and get back in few days’ time.

He said, “While I promise to sleep over your request, let me advise you to open your doors for thousands of defectors that are set to join the APC. They are joining from the People’s Democratic Party and other parties.”

He promised to be “extremely supportive” of the re-election bid of Akeredolu, predicting that the governor would win the election “with a wide margin”.

Ibrahim wondered how the Governor was able to move the state forward in less than four years, despite the huge debts, abandoned projects and several months of unpaid salaries he inherited from previous administration.

“I thank him, on behalf of the State for not ploughing the state into financial constipation. Again, I am not surprised; here is a man who led the Nigerian Bar Association without a blemish”, he said.

Ibrahim further explained that a secret of the success of the administration is that the Governor has more of strengths, and less of weaknesses, adding that “the reverse is the case with his predecessor”.

Earlier, the Ondo State Chairman of APC, Engr. Adetimehin, applauded the philanthropic disposition of the politician and businessman, which he added has helped to restore many hopes.

He expressed confidence in the political ability and strength of the former gubernatorial candidate, and pleaded with him to join the APC, “so we could join forces to win and retain Ondo State for more development projects.”

Adetimehin said Ibrahim has excelled in many fields of endeavours, including academics and entrepreneurship, saying all these are ingredients of his enviable political strategies.

Also on the entourage, according to Kalejaye, were party chairmen, chairmanship candidates, and their running mates from the six local government areas in the South Senatorial district.