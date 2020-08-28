Ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election, Ikale born billionaire, Jimoh Ibrahim has donated several thousands of campaign materials for voters’ mobilization for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

Ibrahim who presented the materials to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW) charged them to work wholeheartedly for the actualisation of the second term bid of Governor Akeredolu.

He said the second term election of Governor Akeredolu is a project worth investing on, for the consolidation of the current developmental strides across the state.

The business mogul said he can categorically state that the governor has given the State the best of service delivery, having improved tremendously on the well-being of the people through iconinic dividends of good governance.

He also commended the Governor for the transformation of the entire landscape of the state with landmark and monumental projects.

Chief Ibrahim who is also the Araba of Osooro in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, urged the drivers to help cascade the re-election messages of Arakunrin to the entire voting public in the State through their respective families and passengers by agreeing to brand their vehicles with the provided printed materials and use of over 500,000 face-shields he donated to them.

In his welcome address the State Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Comrade Jacob Adebo said members of NURTW have no choice than to support the governor as a result of the fact they are the major beneficiaries of the massive road construction policy of the Akeredolu Administration across the state.

While advising his fellow members to be committed to the re-election project of Governor Akeredolu, the NURTW State Chairman populary known as Idajo stated that victory of the governor represents the continuity of better life for the people of the state.

In his renarks, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi, SAN appreciated the kind gesture of Chief Jimoh Ibrahim for being a pillar of support for his administration from onset till date.

The governor equally commended the commercial drivers’ operators who are members of the NURTW in the state for being supportive of his administration and for conducting their affairs peaceful.

Arakunrin Akeredolu used the opportunity to assure residents and people of people of continuous delivery of excellent services to improve their well-being.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki