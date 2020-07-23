Ondo 2020: Jegede emerges PDP governorship candidate
Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has emerged as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the October 10, 2020 election in Ondo state, Nigerian cable news online has gathered.
Jegede Polled 888 votes to defeated six other aspirants in the contest.
Agboola Ajayi, his closest rival got 657 votes.
Below Is a breakdown of the votes as gathered by other aspirants:
ONDO STATE PDP GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARY ELECTION
Eddy Olafeso = 177
Ajayi Agboola = 657
Banji Ben Okunomo = 90
HON BODE AYORINDE = 97
SEN KUNLERE = 33
SOLA EBISENI = 29
EREWA GODDEY= 14
EYITAYO JEGEDE SAN = 888
