Representatives of the Iyalojas of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the 18 local government areas of the state have met in Akure, with a resolve to work for the return of Governor Akeredolu to government house in February, 2021.

The iyalojas, who were all clad in white, turned the Ministry of Women Affairs Babafunke Ajasin Hall venue to a carnival of sorts with dancing and praise singing in appreciation of Governor Akeredolu and his wife over the role the duo are playing in their lives.

In her address, the wife of the Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu thanked the women for being a pillar of support for the Aketi project since the beginning.

Arabinrin Akeredolu, whose message was delivered by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Research and Documentation, Mrs. Tope Daniyan, assured that more programmes had be en lined up for them.

“You Iyalojas deserve every support and assistance we can offer. The appointment of one of you is meant to ease access to my office. I am available always. Many programmes are in place already, with more underway.

“The latest is Ondowidows’care meant to take care of those whose husbands are dead. Go and register properly on its website with your details. The measure is to curtail any attempt to hijack it. We appreciate your steadfastness and commitment even when nobody gave us a chance. Our mission has not changed from repositioning the state economically and infra structurally.

“We are building the women through various ways such as disbursement of loans, FOWOSO and other programmes for the women. Our second term is going to be used to serve you the more. My advise is that you remain united, focused and determined in your support for the reelection”.

The chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Princess Oladunni Odu said ensuring the success of Aketi was the only way they can retain there relevance in the scheme of things.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu as governor is the reason for our being recognised in politics today. He is our rallying point. When he wins, the goodies we are enjoying will continue. That is the reason one of you has been appointed to work with her Excellency to champion your cause. We have to continue our unflinching support for the Aketi cause.”

She cautioned the women against disrespecting their husbands under the guise of playing politics. The SUBEB boss said as women politicians, the “home as symbolised by the husband must not suffer negligence in order not to give us a bad image.”

One of the speakers was the Chairman of Ondo State Micro Credit Agency, Mrs. Kosemani Kolawole, who harped on unity of purpose for the Governor’s second term ambition.

Mrs Kolawole, whose address was read by Mr. Bamidele Abiwonnu, implored the women to form cooperative societies in their local government areas to improve their chances of economic empowerment.

“Join hands together to form and register cooperative societies. You will contribute what you can afford daily, weekly or monthly depending on your capability. As these societies grow, you can be turn them to bigger platforms such as cooperative banks later in the future.”

Other speakers were the SSA on Women Affairs, Hon. (Mrs) Toyin Akinmoyo and the APC Iyalojas general in the state, Chief (Mrs) Funke Adu.

Hon. Akinmoyo said her position was to serve the interest of the APC iyalojas.

” I am there to be your eyes and ears. Whatever you and other iyalojas are going through should be made known to me. Do not take your challenges to the rumour mill as this will not help. Bring them to authorities attention through me your representative in government. And i can assure you, the First Lady will hear them”

