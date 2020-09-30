By Debo Ikuesewo-Akinbami

The debate has been about political climates in Ondo and Edo states, the two states sheduled for staggered elections. The outcome, whatever happens, is expected to set the tone for future political transactions in the country. Edo had hers and the rest, as they say, is history. While the result may be a sad suprised to those who lost the election, it is sure to be a downright difference with the winners. The shape of result, notwithstanding, it is hoped that future political actors would pick lessons from it.

Such lessons, no matter the facial expressions, are never lost on actors. Lessons on the ultimate folly in taking the populace for a ride, on the transient lifespan of falsehood, and of course, on attempting to play God in people’s lives. Another is of what the resilient resolve of a people can do, even in the most unlikely situations. These obvious and others obscure are take-aways from Edo but take-home test for Ondo as its own draw closer.

On Edo, discussions persist on lips and elsewhere, including the cyber space. The news prints still replete its bellies with follow up tales on the encounter. However, the intrigues and theatrics have shifted. Edo state now has the pressure behind her, leaving Ondo only on the radar. And barring any last minute alteration, Ondo is expected to do hers few days from now. As we wait, we watch rythyms from Edo filter into Ondo in form of crazy interludes.

Those interludes other opinions would take as normal with political outcomes. They are now fast gaining space in Ondo’s political lexis. The media space takes delivery of them in form of banters, gloating, jeering and slangs. Those adept at political communications are familiar with the imports. It is seasonable, after all. But there is a sharp line of divergence. In Edo, falsehood was exposed. The mythical personality of a csar was tore out of intrigues. The truth fiercely persecuted prevailed eventually.

It appears a different ball with Ondo. The truth which prevailed in Edo is the same truth being hunted in Ondo. Such truths as blatant performances of the incumbent, the sterling achievements that litter the streets but are scorned by tradusers merely for political reasons. That is the way of politicians. Take falsities away from them and what you have left are spineless leeches posing as leaders. Except for the few with second addresses – who are rarely recognized by those in the business without address, a preponderance among those who bear the insignia are coward conartists who are rarely on the side of truth.

In the language of politicians, development is putting them in charge of the public purse; it is filling their purses with commonwealth at the expense of the the populace. It does not matter how much strides a leader wrought, not even the profoundity of his achievements, the moment the booty reduces, politicians would travel the farthest extents to trivialize noble efforts. They would deride the points and make them look impotent, which is what is playing out in Ondo state.

But for mischief, the massive infrastructural deposits that have happened in Ondo State under Akeredolu should attract continuous applause. The rate of performance in the various fronts should marvel many. The works are not hidden, but those who trade in treachery are trying to veil the listless performance.

It is true that Akeredolu constructed many roads, which include: Iwalewa Road, Akure, Oba Osupa/NEPA roundabout/Olukayode/Hospital/Alafiatayo as dual carriage way, Akure, Oshinle/Abusoro/ Gaga Community/Oke Ogba community roads, Akure, the road linking Idanre town to Akure via Ijoka, Court of Appeal/SUBEB/ CBN /Bishop’s court dual carriage way; SIB/Eyitayo Jegede/ Alagbaka roads, Akure. Sabomi Road, Ese Odo, Abusoro, Ijoka Road, Akure; Opasorun road, Bajare/Okemayo; St. Joseph Road in Idanre; Jubilee – Ugbe Road, Ikare.

Others are Ifon Township/Molege –Ute/Ipele-Iyere roads; Oke Alafia Road, Supare; Ogbomo Ifedara, Ajegunle Streets and Howlet Road, Ifon; Ilara Mokin /Ikota, otherwise known as Gulf C road, Ilara; Ibuji/Isarun township roads in Ifedore Local Government. Virgin road network within GRA to Prison, Owo; Internal and access roads within the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH) Okitipupa; Oke Alabujoto in Ikare Akoko; Rehabilitation of the deadly Iwaro Oka hill; Construction of Police road, Ore.

The same government constructed the invaluable Ore Interchange flyover on the Shagamu-Benin Expressway to ease traffic for those traveling from the South-West to the South-East and Abuja, and rehabilitated Sabo Road, Akure. Akeredolu constructed a brand new office complex for Ondo State Internal Revenue Service and raised the state’s monthly IGR from meager N800 million to N2 billion.

Away from infrastructure, Akeredolu signed into law a contributory health insurance scheme which enable all classes of people in the state access to affordable health care services. He facilitated the presentation of 40 imaging medical items to the state medical village by the People’s Republic Of China, and distributed medical equipment and consumables worth Six Million Dollars ($6M) among all the hospitals in Ondo State. Even massive Renovation happened in the various Primary Health Care centres in all the Wards of Ondo State.

On Agriculture, the government reactivated the afforestation projects in Ondo State. 10,000 Hectares of the state afforestation projects sited at Omotoso in Okitipupa local government. The project is worth N20billion and it has employed over 1,000 youths of Ondo state. This is a Public Private Partnership with Weewood, a Chinese company; Under Akeredolu, Over N210, 000, 000 have been disbursed to farmers co-operative societies in the state, under the FADAMA Scheme; Over 1,000 metrics ton of fertilizers have been distributed to farmers in Ondo state for enhanced farming.

Akeredolu’s administration also mobilized 35,000 farmers for the Anchor Borrowers Scheme. It procured top quality tractors to aid farmers’ productivity. The administration established Igba Otun broiler Scheme where farmers were given 2,000 day-0ld chicks with feed, drug and vaccines. It empowered and trained over 1000 bee-keepers, distributed over 100,000 brazilian cashew seedlings and top quality oil palm seedlings to farmers across the state.

Aketi trained and empowered about 6,000 youths to become Agripreneurs and gave soft loans to women, youths and the vulnerable through the State Micro-Credit Agency. He resuscitated over 2,700 boreholes in our rural and urban areas through the “Kamomi Aketi Water Scheme”; Construction of over 700 blocks of classroom through SUBEB in the 18 LGAs of Ondo State.

The falsehood, like wildfire, spread on the energies of slanderers, yet the truth stays afloat. In governor Akeredolu’s words, “When we came on board, there was no employment for the people. But within three and a half years in the saddle, we have employed over 400 graduates at the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service. We have employed over 500 doctors, we are also employing 2000 teachers. We have constructed schools in Ondo State and also constructed roads.” This is the truth that vilifiers want to suppress.

Akeredolu, for one thing he is known, that he says his mind frankly, never giving words he would not honour. He said “I will work to hand over a state that does not rely on allocation to pay salaries by the year 2024. I want to change our narrative. Enough of Ondo being tagged as a civil service state. We are a hidden wealth of Nigeria. We shall explore all our potentials.” Aketi means these words. Ondo should trust him to do exactly.