…Bitumen Exploitation Has Come To Stay- Akeredolu

…Remi Olatubora Collapses PDP Structure Into APC

…ZLP woman leader, SDP Chair Join APC

The people of Irele Local Government area of Ondo State, today trooped out enmass for the local government campaign rally of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, and the All Progressives Congress.

Irele was shut down for several hours as the people stormed the street to show their support and love for Governor Akeredolu.

The Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Arakunrin Akeredolu assured the people that the ongoing bitumen exploitation in the area has come to stay.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration is poised to develop the state and place it on the pedestal of economic prosperity.

Former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice under the immediate past Olusegun Mimiko administration, Remi Olatubora, Esq collapsed the PDP structure in Irele local government into the APC.

The defectors include; Rtd Navy capt. Eniola Dodolewa, Chief Samuel Ajiboye, Chief Adebusoye Omotubora, Mr. Omosehin Iduwe, Mr. Odogun Adebiesin, Abayomi Ogbaro, PDP youth leader, Mr. Akin Messe, Igbiletolu Timehin, Akinrodolu Dare and Oloruntoba Tayo among others.

The Zenith Labour Party (SLP) woman leader, Fameso Pelumi and the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Ayo Akintoye also joined the APC.

Olatubora said the Akeredolu led administration has transformed the state in its three and half years at the helms of affairs.

He said the monumental achievements “in areas of infrastructural and human capital development and the need to ensure equity in the eight years tenure for a governor which started with the immediate past governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, are some of the reasons for supporting Akeredolu and APC.

Leaders of the APC at the rally include; the State Chairman of the party , Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, Ambassador Sola Iji, and other notable leaders.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki