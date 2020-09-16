•Ikare ‘ll regain its status as the economic nerve centre of Akokoland -Gov. Akeredolu

•We’ll stay with you – Olukare

•Score of ZLP members join APC

Ikare, the commercial nerve of Akoko land was agog today as the campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN ,moved to Akoko North East local government in continuation of the campaign rally.

The venue of the campaign rally was filled to the brim as the people of Ikare trooped our enmass to show love and appreciation to the Governor for his giant strides in the town.

Addressing the people, Governor Akeredolu said that before his administration came on board, three bridges in the town had collapsed which he ordered for reconstruction within his first year in office.

Governor Akeredolu said many developmental projects including road construction, school renovation with necessary facilities, among other have been successfully executed across the three senatorial districts of the state since his administration came on board less than four years ago.

He assured that his administration in its second term will continue to utilize the resources available at its disposal to position the state for greater strides.

Governor Akeredolu said in his second term there would be completion of all ongoing life-transforming projects across the state and consolidation of achievements for sustainable growth and development.

While describing Ikare as one of the major towns in Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu said the town would be made to regain its status as the economic nerve centre of Akokoland and in the state.

The governor who added that the coming election is about the consolidation and continuity of good governance in the state, equally promised that if re-elected many more developmental projects would be carried out to further transform the state.

He advised the people of the state not to make mistake of voting for another party other than APC.

At the palace of Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh declared the support of Akokoland to the continuity agenda Governor Akeredolu.

Oba Momoh said the people of Ikare and the entire Akokoland have not had it so good in terms of keeping electoral promises made to the people on infrastructural development and general uplift of the people’s well-being.

He specifically applauded Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the dualization of the notorious Oke-Alabojuto in Ikare-Akoko and many other projects which he said have made lives more comfortable to the people of town and its environs.

According to him, the Governor is a man of his words and has kept to his promises made to the people of the ancient town.

At the rally, scores of members of the Zenith Labour Party led by Engr. Steve Gani joined the APC.

The rally was attended by the running mate to the Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Senator Ajayi Borrofice, Dr. Segun Abraham , Members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo and Timehin Adelegbe, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Tunji Abayomi Esq, and other notable leaders of the party.