As Ondo State Gubernatorial election draws nearer, the Hon. Member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rep. Ilaje Constituency – 2 Hon. Favour Tomomewo has set the ball rolling in her usual unrelenting and tireless efforts, towards achieving a landmark victory at the pool for Arakunrin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Yesterday, Sunday 21st of June, 2020, She hosted and earned all the women supports for the re-election bid of Mr. Governor. The meeting which was attended by different groups across the seven communities in Mahin ward 4, held in Mahintedo.

All the women expressed their appreciation and utmost satisfaction to Mr. Governor and affirmed their unalloyed loyalty, unrelenting and unwavering support for his second term bid as they unanimously endorsed him.

While responding, Hon. Favour appreciated their interest in support of our committed Governor, and urged them not to relent in giving their best as women, and assured them of victory.

Present at the meeting were Hon. (Mrs) Comfort Orogbemi, Mrs. Maria Orojuogun, Mrs. Adunola Olowofoyekun (the Iyaloja), amongst other eminent dignitaries and representatives across the ward.