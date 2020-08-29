Hausa community in Shasha, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State has assured Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, of massive votes in the forthcoming October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Sherik of Shasha, Shehu Ibrahim Dangari noted that Governor Akeredolu was the first Governor to visit the community since its existence over thirteen years ago.

Governor Akeredolu was in Shasha to inspect the ongoing construction of a bridge connecting the clinic and main residential area of the community to the market.

He lauded Governor Akeredolu for completing a project that was abandoned for eight years in the community and also initiated his own.

“The shasha people and the hausa community believe that loyalty is a religion. We shall show our appreciation by voting for you enmass in Shasha community.

“This work you are doing, generations after us will continue to pray for you. “

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the people for their support and cooperation with his administration, assuring them that more projects will be executed in the community in his second term.

The Governor was accompanied by the Secretary to the state Government, Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Commissioner for works and Infrastructure, Hon. Saka Yusuf – Ogunleye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Land and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu and others.