A non partisan group in Ondo State, The Newspaper Analyst Group has unanimously endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the preferred candidate for the October 10 gubernatorial elections.

The group stated this in Akure, the State capital yesterday 27th September 2020 at the end of it weekly meeting

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Martins Fasusi described the achievements of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has unprecedented in the history of the State despite the paucity of funds and huge inherited from the last administration.

He listed infrastructural development, workers welfare, security, industrialization, education, health and agriculture as major areas where the Akeredolu administration has performed creditably well.

He therefore enjoined the good people of the State to come out en masse in October 10 to perform their civic responsibilities and vote for APC and It Candidate so as to enable him continue with the good work which are meant to transform the State to an enviable height among other states in the country