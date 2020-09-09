…Agadagba Lauds Akeredolu’s landmark achievements

The campaign train of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has started with a visit to the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom in Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo State to seek the support of the people ahead of the October 10, governorship election in Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) visited the riverine area in Ese-Odo alongside his running mate, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

The Governor assured the people of his administration commitment to deliver more dividends of good governance in the community.

He said work has commenced on the abandoned hospital in the area, adding that the contractor handling the hospital which was abandoned by the past administration has been invited back to commence work.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the Palace of the Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Pere Zaccheaus Egbunu.

Governor Akeredolu while appreciating the monarch for recognizing his administration efforts despite the paucity of fund, assured of his readiness to address some of the challenges of the people in the community.

He said he recently ordered the redeployment of doctors and nurses to the hospital in Ijaw -Arogbo community to arrest the trend of seeking medical attention in far away Irele.

The Governor equally assured the traditional head of his commitment to renovate more schools and also employ sons and daughters of arogbo to teach in the schools.

Earlier, the Agadagba of Arogbow Ijaw lauded the achievements of Governor Akeredolu, stressing that the Akeredolu administration has succeeded in fulfilling majority of the previous electioneering promises.

He pointed to the construction of infrastructural facilities “such as roads, overhead bridges, Hospitals, Standard Water supply schemes among others.”

He described as landmark achievements, the adequate attention the Akeredolu administration has given to the welfare of workers in the state including the socio-economic and socio cultural development programs.

The Governor was accompanied to the palace by leaders of the party including Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, Chief Olusola Oke, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke , Prof. Francis Faduyile and other notable leaders.