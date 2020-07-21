Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has saluted the strong will, dedication and perseverance displayed by all-party men and women of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the yesterday’s Governorship Primary Election.

The Governor said the exceptional comportment on the part of the delegates and the seeming show of love for one another has thrown further challenges upon him as the leader of the party and Governor of the state.

Governor Akeredolu, while delivering his acceptance speech shortly after he was declared the winner of the APC governorship primary, said he will soon commence a process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds.

He said: “I am convinced that our individual pursuits were driven by the altruistic motivation to strengthen our great party and more importantly, take our dear State to loftier heights.

“Therefore, I find it delightful to say here and now, that we have all won together. Consider me as the custodian of your vision for the Sunshine State. Together, we shall move the State forward. Under my watch, we shall witness a more robust, reassuring and rewarding relationship.

“As a way of engendering unity of purpose and cohesion amongst all party men and women, in a matter of hours, I shall commence, in an inexorable manner, a process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds. We need one another more in the future than now. “

While appreciating the national leaders of the party, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national caretaker Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni, Governor Akeredolu said Ondo State will remain an APC state.

He thanked the election committee chairman and Kogi State Governor, Governor Yahaya Bello for conducting a credible and transparent primary election, noting that the transparency exerted at the election is the platform he will leverage upon for reconciliation.