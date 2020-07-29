…Inaugurates Commissioner, Special Adviser

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has named Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said the leaders of the party made wide consultations to choose a suitable and qualified candidate as the Running Mate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.

In arriving at the choice of Aiyedatiwa, the Governor said some important factors assisted the leaders of the party, including the decision to sever ties with mediocrity and treachery.

While noting that the experiences of the immediate past must guide his decision, Akeredolu said a candidate with verifiable credentials and pedigree has been chosen to complete the last part of the gubernatorial race.

Identifying loyalty and honesty as the twin virtues needed to serve at the moment, Arakunrin Akeredolu said the people expect a fresh and dignifying breather from the choking rot of the immediate past.

The Governor said: “The general public has been treated to a cocktail of lies by those who recently disengaged from our administration, as well as those who were asked to step aside to allow those who displayed genuine passion to serve come on board.

“Their hirelings are busy spreading falsehood and maligning personalities on social media. You must have heard or read about the comedy of errors enacted by some erstwhile principal officers of this administration.

“Those who allege exclusion from governance have been unable to tell the people, in specific terms, how that happened. No political appointee is owed any salaries and allowances. Only those who came into office believing that political appointments would aid primitive acquisition of wealth have been disappointed. For us, it is good riddance to bad rubbish.”

The Governor congratulated the new commissioner for Natural Resources, Hon. Idowu Otetubi and the Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development, while asking them to remain committed and steadfast to the service of the people.