As part of the move to further strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State ahead of the October 10, governorship election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has met with the supporters and leaders of the Dr. Segun Abraham’s group in Ikare Akoko. The Governor alongside the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin were at the meeting held at the residence of Dr. Abraham in Ikare to address the party members and leaders as one indivisible APC family. In his remarks, Dr. Abraham declared that both team Aketi and team O’Abraham no longer exist, stressing that all teams have been collapsed into Team APC. He commended the Governor for always telling the truth while applauding his giant strides in Ikare-Akoko and across the state. ”One thing I like about Akeredolu is that he always tells the truth. Go and see the road he is constructing and see the drainage; it is perfect. I’m a road contractor, I really appreciate his work. He leveled Oke Alabojuto. I know if we support him, he will do more and he won’t disappoint us.”Abraham noted.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu described Dr. Abraham as a true party man, stressing that the Unity in the party has made it stronger and better ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on the efforts of his administration in Akoko, Governor Akeredolu said:”We have done a number of things in Akoko land. When we came , three culverts collapsed in Ikare. We did it without looking back. When I came to campaign here , I said there is dual carriage way in Owo, Akure , Ondo, Igbokoda and for me, I believe Ikare is the capital of Akoko and I promised we will construct a dual carriage way. We have done it.“This jubillee road, we did it. When we came they put caterpillar at Oke Alabojuto, they were planning to do a narrow road there. I said no. We have dualized the road. Before now, you know how many hours you spend between Akoko and Owo. Today, we have fixed the road even with the fact that it is a Federal road. “We are here to show that we are together. We are one. Our coming together, the state will benefit more from it.”