•You’re Indeed Mr. Talk And Do – Ifedore Monarchs

Ondo State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming October 10, gubernatorial poll, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has urged the people of the state to support continuity of his administration.

Governor Akeredolu who said the state can not afford to experiment with a new comer at the moment, stressed that there is gain in continuity.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the local government campaign rally of the APC held at Igbara-Oke in Ifedore local government area.

He said consistency and continuity would guarantee completion of ongoing projects and the realization of the deep sea port which his administration is pursuing vigorously.

The Governor noted that he has fulfilled his campaign promises to the people of Ifedore local government, adding that he is prepared to do more.

Governor Akeredolu said his administration has constructed various roads in the local government including the Igbara-Oke road, Ibuji road, Isarun road, Ero and Ijare roads among others.

He said:”Consistency is key. You don’t experiment with governance. Let our performance be the judge. We have worked but we can do more. If there has been consistency and the late Agagu spent eight years, we would have had a port by now. Mimiko got there and abandoned it for eight years.”

Earlier at the palace of the Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede , the monarch described Governor Akeredolu as a truthful leader who doesn’t promise and fail.

He said the Akeredolu administration has recorded major strides across the communities in Ifedore local government.

The Olowa who spoke on behalf of all the traditional rulers in the local government, said all the monarchs are with the APC and Governor Akeredolu.

He said they have decided to talk to their people to vote for the Governor for a second term in office because of the impact of the Akeredolu administration in the local government.

Describing the Governor’s campaign tour to the local government as a familiarization visit, the monarch said Governor Akeredolu did not need to campaign in Ifedore local government.

The minister of State of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, the running mate to the Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chairman of the party in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Ambassador Sola Iji, Tunji Abayomi Esq, members of the house of Assembly and other notable leaders joined the campaign train of the Governor.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki