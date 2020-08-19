…As NUPENG Declares Support For His Re-election

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, on Tuesday harped on the need for continuity as a means of ensuring sustainability and consolidation of development in the state.

The Governor stressed the importance of continuity at this period when his administration is deliberately expending efforts on putting the state on a firm ground.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke during a solidarity visit to his office by the leadership of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

The Governor also thanked the NUPENG leadership for acknowledging his achivement on the Ore interchange, which he said has continued to save lives of the people, while also improving the activities of NUPENG in the area.

He assured the Union of the readiness of his administration to pursue the reactivation of the Ore depot to allow for more economic development in Ore and the state at large.

He said:”We will move to reactivate the Ore depot. The activation will benefit the economy of Ore and Ondo State. We are committed to the establishment of the deep sea port. With the deep sea port, the state will change totally. The Port Ondo is important for us and we will continue to pursue it.

“We shall look forward to your support as promised. As you know, lack of continuity can cause problem. We know what the late Agagu did and we know what happened thereafter for eight years. It’s not all Governors that will be like Akeredolu and continue with his predecessors’ projects. Continuity matters a lot at this time that we are trying to put the state on a firm ground.”

Earlier, the NUPENG leadership led by Chief Ade Ogunje, State chairman, Surface tank Keresine peddlers (SUTAKEP) a branch of NUPENG, lauded the achievements of Governor Akeredolu, particularly the construction of the Ore interchange.

He said: ”We are here to appreciate you and declare support for your second term because you are doing well. The major one that really concern us is the Ore flyover. That Ore bridge is important to us. When we are coming from Lagos with our truck, we know what problem we usually face at that junction.

“Is it about the deep sea port? After finishing the deep sea port, it’s we the NUPENG that will benefit more. Is it about the bitumen? NUPENG branch will be there by December. You have done well. So numerous for us to count because of time.

The Union also sought the Governor’s intervention on the reactivation of the Ore depot, saying that the depot is Unique as it is the only depot that has the privilege to receive product from the two axis of Warri and Lagos and distribute to any part of the country.