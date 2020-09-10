…Impressive Turnout as Ijaw disown Ajayi, Apologise to Akeredolu

…Gov. Akeredolu assures more dividends of good governance

The re-election campaign rally of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu across the eighteen local government areas of Ondo state has started in Ese-Odo in the Southern Senatorial District.

The local government rally held at the RCM school in Igbekebo, headquarters of Ese-Odo local government, witnessed massive turnout as the people trooped out enmass to the venue of the rally.

Governor Akeredolu assured of his administration commitment to continue to deliver on his electoral promises and dividends of good governance to the people.

While noting that he is a son of the soil in Ese-Odo, Governor Akeredolu maintained that coming to the local government to campaign is a homecoming for him.

Earlier, the Ijaws expressed disappointment in what they called the treacherous act of the embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, a former aspirant of the party who hails from the local government, said the people of Ese-Odo must apologise to Governor Akeredolu, saying the embattled Deputy Governor’s act of betrayal was alien to the culture of the Ijaws who are known for their courage and steadfastness.

The Apoi Ijaws further tendered an apology to the governor through Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo, Sola Iji.

“The act of the deputy governor is alien to our culture; we don’t betray and we don’t stab people behind. The act of the Deputy Governor should be isolated and we apologise for this very strange behaviour of paying evil for good”, Iji told Akeredolu.

The chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin stressed that the magnitude of the crowd at the rally showed the acceptability of the APC and its candidate in the local government.

He further urged the crowd to come out enmasses on October 10 and show support for Governor Akeredolu, saying “This election is for APC. The day of reckoning is Oct.10. APC is my party and our party.”

Another former aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke SAN, said Governor Akeredolu has done well and deserved to be re-elected for a second term in office.

Over 1,200 Members of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ese-Odo Local Government decamped to APC at the event.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki