Ondo 2020: Gov Akeredolu Accepts Calls To Contest For Another Term

ondoevents 44 mins ago
Ahead of the October 10 Gubernatorial elections in Ondo State, the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said he has accepted the calls of the people from various quarters and backgrounds that he should contest for another term in office.

Governor Akeredolu said he was particularly moved by the magnitude of 4+4 signs that numerous people of the state have been displaying.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at a dinner organized as part of the activities marking his 3rd anniversary celebration, held at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) on Saturday.

The Governor, who was full of appreciation to the people of the state at large, specifically thanked members of the state executive council, traditional rulers, religious bodies, party members and supporters, family members, civil servants and labor leaders, friends and well wishers and others for their support over the last three years.

He promised that his administration will continue to deliver on its electoral promises and entrench the dividends of good governance for the improvement of the standard of living of the people of the state.

