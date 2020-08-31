Former Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG) Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde who resigned from the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration has returned to the Governor.

Abegunde resigned his appointment in June and declared his support for one of the governorship aspirants, Segun Abraham who participated in the July 20 APC governorship primary election and lost to Akeredolu.

The former SSG later switched support for another governorship aspirant, Olayide Adelami after Abraham withdrew from the primary election race and backed Akeredolu.

Abegunde, on Sunday evening, met with Governor Akeredolu at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure and took pictures with the four plus four fingers after the meeting.

With his return to Akeredolu’s fold, the former SSG will be joining political gladiators in Akure, the state capital to lead the APC to victory in the forthcoming October 10, 2020 governorship election.

Sources at the meeting hinted that Abegunde who met with the Governor with the former commissioner for special duties, Femi Adekanbi, has settled his differences with the Governor.

The source said”Yes, Abena (Abegunde) was with the Governor this evening. They have settled their differences. From now on, he will be working with other APC faithful to ensure the victory of the APC and Akeredolu in the forthcoming election”