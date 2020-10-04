By Martins Fasusi

Introduction

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 10, 2020 for the Ondo State Governorship Elections. However, the successful outcome of the Edo State election despite the initial hiccups has made attention to be sifted to Ondo State for the electoral umpire(INEC) to consolidate on the gains recorded in Edo state by making the outcome of Ondo Election to be free, fair and credible..

No doubt, the election would be keenly contested among three major parties and candidates, the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) will be seeking his second term ambition in office under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) who lost to Akeredolu in 2016. And of course, the new entrance, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, the estranged deputy governor of Akeredolu now the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) currently enjoying the support of the immediate past governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Aketi as fondly called by his admirers is a man of many parts who has made his marks within the three and half years in office despite the limited resources caused by the sharp dropped from the price of oil revenue acquiring from the federation account to the states which is the mainstays of the country’s economy coupled with the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic that has crippled the state revenue generation.

It would also be recalled that the last administration left a whooping debt of #220 billion and 7 months of unpaid workers salaries even after the experience of oil boom within the first six years of that administration .

In contrast to over #38 billion naira surplus inherited from Agagu administration when his tenure was terminated by the appeal court judgement.

Akeredolu’s scorecards

1. Infrastructural Development . Infrastructural development is very key on the success of any economy.

It remains the driving force of the economy.

Akeredolu achievements on infrastructural development is unprecedented in the history of the state .

Even his critics cannot fault him on infrastructural development , he devoted more resources on infrastructural development than stomach infrastructure perhaps that has been his greatest sin.

Not only did he embarked on massive road construction across the 18 LGAs, Akure the State capital is wearing a new look with virtually all the major roads been dualized so as really make it a befitting state capital.

As we speak, more than 400kilometers of roads network have been constructed and rehabilitated across the state .

He initiated and constructed the first interchange fly over in Ore, Odigbo LGA to reduce rate of accidents along the Benin/ Ore express way which has claimed many innocent lives and, also to checkmate the unnecessary time wasting of commuters and travellers along the highway.

The dreaded Oke Alabojuto, Ikare road is now a dual carriage way.

Work is also at advanced stage on the Araromi – Ibeju Lekki in Lagos State which when completed will open up the economic potential of the state to mentioned but few .

Workers Welfare : Though, Akeredolu has never considered prompt payment of workers salaries and emoluments as an achievement.

It is important to emphasize that Akeredolu has prioritized the regular payment of salaries and six out of the seven months of unpaid salaries inherited from the last administration has been paid .

Don’t forget, the last administration received between #12billlion to #10billlion from the federation account while Akeredolu has been earnings less than #5 billion from the federation account.

Thus, the need for comparison. Yet, Akeredolu has never owned any public workers.

Security : On the area of security, Akeredolu government refused to play politics with the lives of the citizenry even against his second term ambition.

At a point, Akeredolu was at logger head with the federal government and the inspector general of police due to his stand on the establishment of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed “Amotekun” to complement the police and other security outfits in the country.

The security outfit which is now helping to nip in the bud, the rate of incessant kidnapping, rapping, rituals and other heinous crime in the state .

Health. The government of Akeredolu has embarked on massive renovation of various primary health care centers across the 203 political wards in the State.

On the strength of equity and justice, the two mother and child hospitals in the state have been extended to seven across the three senatorial district in the state .

Also, Akeredolu built a new a critical care unit at the teaching hospital in Akure while the construction of a 500 bed hospital both in Akure and Ondo town teaching hospitals is going on simultaneously.

Akeredolu administration is also the first to commence the contributory health insurance scheme which has provided free health care services for children under age of five and pregnant women to mentioned but few.

Agriculture : To ensure food security and to diversify the economy of the state, agriculture has been given it rightful place with over 10,000 youths in the State currently engaging in one form of agricultural practices and the other.

The afforestation projects of the State has been reactivated with over 10,000 hectares of land at Omotosho, Okitipupa LGA already put in place, the project worth #20 billion and it has employed over 1000 youths of the State. Over 6000 youths have been trained and empowered to become agripreneurs.

It is also on record that over 35,000 farmers have been mobilized for the anchor borrowers scheme.

The establishment of Igba Otun broiler scheme where farmers were given minimum 2000 day old chicks with feeding and vaccines.

Fertilizers and other farm inputs were provided and distributed to farmers on regular basis.

Industrialization : Akeredolu has successfully changed the narrative of the State from a civil servant driven into an industrialized economy.

No fewer than seven investors have brought their businesses into the Ondo/ Linyi industrial hub where over 16,000 job seekers have been taken from the employment market.

The establishment of cassava to ethanol factory which produces 300 metric tonnes of ethanol per day has helped to reduce Nigeria’s import bill on ethanol which stood at #160biliion annually.

The Medium density fibre plywood factory, paper production factory, Win – win textile industry and Dongfeng Trucks Assembly Plants will help to transform the economy of the state.

The commissioning of the sunshine chocolate factory, Alade Idanre with an initial processing capacity of about 28 metric tons to 2.8 Million of chocolate.

Also, the egg factory at Emure Ile with a daily need of 500,000 eggs when completed, will save the Federation Government 30 billions dollars used to import eggs annually and equally create more than 10,000 jobs.

And of course, the exploration and exploitation of the bitumen project in the State which has now become a reality with an indigenous company, the South West Bitumen Exploration Limited which was reputable to be the largest in Africa securing a 25 years renewable operational mining license.

The biggest is the deep sea port with the studied required for the implementation and the environmental impact assessment already carried out, what remains is to obtain the port declaration from the Federal Government which will be done before the end of the year.

All these industries have the capacity to absorb 70,000 direct and over 300,000 indirect jobs that would change the fortune of the State, all these to Akeredolu’s credit.

7. Other Factors : In the current political landscape, there are some other factors that will play key roles in the outcome of the election which tends to be in favor of the Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Factors such as party structures, zoning arrangements, need for continuity, choice of deputy governor, party’s unity among others.

In terms party structures, only The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic progress (PDP) appears to be formidable.

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) currently purveyed by the immediate past governor, Olusegun Mimiko can be described as bedroom political party.

However, The aftermath of PDP primaries and the choice of Jedege’s deputy, ikengbodu Gboluga has depleted the ranks of PDP across the state to the advantage of APC and its candidate.

Akeredolu now enjoys a formidable team and a widespread supporters across the 18 LGAs due the immediate reconciliation with other aspirants of the party who lost the party ticket to him.

His ability to resolve the lingering crisis among the party bigwigs and those splinter group within the party can confidently secure him the needed victory.

The choice of Lucky Ayedatiwa an Ilaje man as his deputy is also expected to play a major role in the election.

Ilaje LGA apart from been the largest LGA in terms of land mass and the third largest in voting strength has never produced a deputy governor since the creation of the state which might likely results in block votes for Akeredolu in Ilaje and Ikale axis when compared to the choice of the outgoing deputy governor,Agbola Ajayi, an apoi man from Ese Odo LGA.

The perception that the Northern District should allow to spend 8 years before going back to another Zone after the successful completion of 8 years of the central district would definitely brighten the chance of Aketi.

The rumor coming from Olusegun Mimiko that he regretted supporting Eyitayo Jegede candidacy from the central district in 2016 might equally give Akeredolu an edge comes October 10, 2020

Putting all these factors side by side, it’s very obvious that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is very close to victory