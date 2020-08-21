Indigenes of Edo State resident in Ondo State have lauded the commitment of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, to the well-being of the people of the state through all the life-changing projects and policies intiated by his administration.

The spokesman of the Edo Indigenes, Mr Jonah Omoruwa noted that the projects, which he described as enduring, were the major reasons the Edo people resolved to support Governor Akeredolu for a second term in office.

“We have good roads and the era of dilapidated structures for school buildings are no more,” he said.

He, however, made case for market women among them to have access to the State Government Micro Credit loans and jobs for their children who have graduated from schools.

“We are over 9000 in the state and we hereby pledge our support for your administration,” he said.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu stressed the importance of continuity in governance which he said has tremendous impact on all facets of development for the advancement of citizens’ well-being.

He said:”Different governments will always come, but the most important thing is to complete ongoing projects and make sure they are not abandoned.”

The governor appreciated the people for their support and promised to look into their requests with a view to making them see themselves an integral part of Ondo State populace.