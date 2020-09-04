President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja urged governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to work diligently and ensure fairness in electoral processes, while returning governorship candidate of the party, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for second term in office.

The President, who presented the party’s flag to the candidate at the Presidential Villa, said the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided a solid ground for an easier clear victory for the candidate than he achieved in his first term.

While assuring Akeredolu of the party’s full support, the President said a peaceful and fair election that reflects the will of the people should be upper most, urging adherence to the regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission and protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

President Buhari noted that the party’s mechanism for resolving differences was most effective, and would be sustained to strengthen relationships, and project the objectives of the party as people-focused and development oriented.

The APC candidate was presented to the President by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 4, 2020