Bar Morayo Lebi, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State has described the choice of Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa as running mate to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as an added advantage to the victory of the party come Oct. 10 poll.

Lebi stated this while speaking with newsmen.

The APC chieftain noted that Aiyedatiwa,who hails from Ilaje Local Government, was a man loved and admired for his generosity and impactful contributions to especially the southern part of the state.

He said that the governor had made a best choice for choosing and enjoined all and sundry in the state to vote en masse for the re-election of the governor.

“Aiyedatiwa is a man loved and he is an added factor to endear more votes for Mr Governor re-election especially in the Southern Senatorial District of the state,” he stated.

Lebi, who congratulated the governor for winning the party primary, said that a landslide victory recorded by the governor in the primary connoted that the party had unflinching confidence in the candidature of the governor.

According to him, Akeredolu believes in equity and fairness,hence the essence of ongoing infrastructure and developmental projects across the state.

Lebi,who was the APC flag-bearer in Ondo South Senatorial District in the 2015 election, noted that if Akeredolu could achieve so much within three years, he would have turned the state to cynosure of development if spent eight years.

The Akotogbo born barrister explained that Akeredolu is an asset and architect of modern Ondo State.

He, therefore, described Akeredolu as a man who would not renege on his words, adding that in spite of economic crunch,the governor could still meet up with basic needs of all sectors in the state.