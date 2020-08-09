Governorship aspirants who participated in the July 20, Primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have come together to work for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming October 10, gubernatorial poll.

Leaders of the party including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and the deputy Governor designate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa met on Sunday to strategize ahead of the August 22nd local government and the October 10, governorship elections in the state.

The Governorship aspirants include; Olusola Oke SAN, Chief Segun Abraham, Isaac Kekemeke Esq, and others who were represented.

Other leaders of the party at the meeting were; Senator Ajayi Borrofice, former Vice Chairman of the APC (Southwest) Chief Pius Akinyelure, immmediate past Vice Chairman (Southwest) Mr. Bankole Oluwajana Esq, Dr. Paul Akintelure, Prof. Bayonle Ademodi, Chief Bode Sunmonu and the state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Briefing newsmen after the closed door meeting, Kekemeke who spoke on behalf of the leaders said the meeting was a clear demonstration that leaders of the party in the state have returned from the battle field to work together.

He said they have all decided to work together as a party so that they can jointly win both the local government and Governorship election together.

Kekemeke stressed that leaders of the party have resolved that there is no other home than the APC and that there is no other candidate than Governor Akeredolu.

He said:”We have decided that our party is bigger than all of us. We have applauded the Governor for his address today wherein he titled a new beginning. We have a bigger party . It can only be better. We, as stakeholders have resolved to appeal to our candidate that all internal cleavages are resolved.”

Kekemeke said the unity in party was the beginning of what the people of the state should expect, stressing that the party is ready and prepared to win the coming elections.

“We have resolved to work together for our victory in the August 22nd, local government election and the October 10, governorship election. We will win better than we have ever won before.” Kekemeke stressed.

Earlier at the meeting, Governor Akeredolu called for a new beginning where party cohesion and unity will be the watchword with the ingredients of democratic enterprise inculcated and imbibed.

“Persuasion, negotiation and consensus-building should be the hallmark of the new improved All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. It must be emphasised that we have a lot to benefit as long as our party remains in government in Ondo State.” Akeredolu noted.

The Governor appreciated all his co-contestants, elders and leaders of the party both at the State and at the National levels, especially the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State and others.