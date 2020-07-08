Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has appeared before the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the July 20 governorship primary election of the party in the state.

The National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, had on Tuesday inaugurated a 9-man Screening Committee members, led by Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa as Chairman.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the screening exercise in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Governor Akeredolu described the exercise as satisfactory.

He said the exercise was used to look into credentials and other relevant documents ahead of the party’s primary.

The Governor said his administration will not lose focus on the delivery of the dividend of good governance to the people of the state at large.