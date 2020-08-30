…We are running on our achievements- Gov. Akeredolu

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom on Saturday inaugurated a campaign council for the re-election of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the candidate of the party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

The inauguration which was done in a virtual meeting was attended by Governor Akeredolu.

Addressing members of the APC UK, the Governor said his administration had recorded laudable achievements despite the paucity of funds being experienced since he came into Office.

The Governor stated that aside the bad condition of the state’s economy, he also inherited a backlog of seven months salary arrears with infrastructural deficit.

The APC UK is a political platform for members of the party in diaspora to support and mobilize voters at home for the victory of the APC in Nigeria.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said his success story in the last three and a half years was not because of his competence but for the grace of God.

He said: “When I came in, it was a time that the economy was dwindling and we inherited a lot of unpaid salary. I felt it was not fair to owe workers seven months salary. So, we started paying. We have paid six months and one month left. But we should be able to pay before the end of this tenure.

“That took us to how do we get money to run this government. So, we recruited consultants and plugged loopholes. Before the Covid-19 pandemic we were already generating N2billion far away from the N700 million monthly IGR that we inherited. The federal government has applauded us in this regard.

“When I came in, I was concerned about the deficit in infrastructure and I decided to re-engineer the process of awarding conctracts. We bring contractors to come work for us with a standard and we pay when certain milestones are achieved. We don’t give mobilization money. When I look at the number of roads we have done, I just know it is God. I believe what our people are having now is dividends of good governance and not dividends of democracy.

“In one of our electoral promises, I said the carnage on the Ore road was getting too much and I said whatever it would cost us we would put an interchange bridge there and we have done it. It is an achievement that wears its badge. Some Governors were here and they always promised that they would build that bridge and they never did. We started from the scratch and completed it. Since then, there are no more carnages on that road.

“And I also said there was need for us to have industries. Today, we have Ondo-Linyi industrial hub that has six industries.”