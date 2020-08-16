In what appears to be a formal dissolution of the APC Unity Forum in Ondo State, the leader of the Unity Forum and former deputy Governor, Ali Olanusi came on board the campaign train of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN for a second term in office.

This is the first time the former deputy Governor will appear in solidarity with Akeredolu in the last two years.

The Olanusi led Unity Forum had paraded an array of aspirants against the Governor’s second term.

But at an enlarged stakeholders meeting held in Akure, leaders of the APC, especially governorship aspirants resolved to work for the victory of the party’s candidate and state Governor, Akeredolu.

This is even as Governor Akeredolu paid glowing tributes to the altruism of the aspirants, urging all leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to work for the success of party in the governorship election, slated for October 10, 2020.

The meeting held to approve wholly the reconciliation efforts embarked upon by leaders of the party shortly after the governorship primary election which produced Akeredolu as APC candidate for the 10th October, 2020 Gubernatorial election.

The meeting had in attendance, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; his running mate in the election, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa; two past Deputy Governors in the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo; former National Vice Chairman of APC in South-West , Chief Pius Akinyelure; Governorship Aspirants in the just concluded APC primary in the state; present and past legislators at all levels; federal, state and local governments appointees with party officials at state , local governments, wards and units levels.

Governor Akeredolu who specifically lauded his co-contestants for positively yielding to the reconciliation moves he embarked upon said they have displayed exemplary leadership.

While nothing with satisfaction the resolve of all leaders to work assiduously as one indivisible party with one united purpose and sole mission of winning elections to remain in government, Governor Akeredolu said the new spirit within the party must not for any reason dwindle but continue to soar high.

The governor urged all the party faithfuls to work hard to ensure victory for all APC candidates in the forthcoming local government election in the state, said the election must be used to justify the popularity, strength and acceptability of APC in the state.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of the Party, Engineer Ade Adetimehin said the highpoint of the reconciliation is that, APC under his leadership would henceforth be one party with one structure and common purpose for its members, without the existence of any form of groupings.

All the governorship aspirants at the meeting took turn to pledge their loyalty to the party and announced the collapse of their structures, offices, men and resources to the successful prosecution of the Akeredolu-Ayedatiwa ticket.