An Independent Campaign Group, Aketi Movement has harvested over 100 groups with 200,000 members across the three Senatorial districts of Ondo State for the re-election of the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

Presenting the chairmen and the Secretaries of the groups to the Governor at the All Progressives Congress (APC) state secretariat on Friday, the Coordinator of the Aketi Movement, Hon. Omofunmilewa Ade-Jumbo said members of the group have been brought together to work assiduously for the re-election of the Governor.

The groups include; Artisans, farmers, NUT, NURTW, Not to young to rule, Niger delta elders coalition movement among several others.

The State APC Vice Chairman (South) Dr. Ayodeji Oyedele who received the lists of the members of the groups said the next Saturday’s election has been won already with the massive number of members of the group.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the Aketi movement for its efforts in harvesting people for his re-election.

The Governor declared that it is only an APC government that can complete the various developmental projects ongoing in the state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu particularly said the progress recorded so far on the deep sea port was due to the fact that his government is in the same party with the Federal Government.

He warned the people to reject a party that has no structure anywhere in the state, stressing that there is need for a collaborative development.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki