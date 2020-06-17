It was a carnival-like atmosphere on Tuesday as the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura, members of the House of Representatives, twenty-one members of the Ondo Stat House of Assembly and other bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC) joined Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, to submit his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, FCT.

The House of Representatives members, include;Hon. Timilehin Adelegbe and Hon. Bunmi – Tunji Ojo (BTO), while the members of the Ondo State House of Assembly were led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji.

Tunji-Ojo, who was with the Governor on Monday night at the Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, was not physically present at the event, sent his Goodwill Message and apology.

Other chieftains of the APC on the entourage include; Buhari’s ally, Rotimi Fasakin, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, Rear Admiral Alade and Hon. Pius Osunyikanmi among several others.

Also in Abuja to witness the epoch-making event are local government caretaker chairmen, members of the state state executive council led by the Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, as well as supporters of the reelection bid of the Governor, who stormed the Federal Capital Territory from far and near to join the Governor in the submission of his form.

Governor Akeredolu had earlier visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, where he presented his nomination and expression of interest forms to the President for blessing.

Addressing the people, Governor Akeredolu said he was moved by the show of love from the people, assuring that he will never betray the trust reposed in him.

He said the party in the state is now more united than ever, adding that the leaders and members of the party who have come to solidarise with him in Abuja are the main symbol party.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said: “I want to thank all of you. When I got in there, I did not know that we have a carnival like affair, but Covid-19 protocol full compliant people. I am aware of the number of our people that have come here to be part of the submission of this form

“I have done this two times and I know that we kept trying with two buses. What I have seen here today, I am moved by your love. I can assure you we will not betray this trust you have in me. All of us are now on the same page. Why won’t I thank God for all you have done for me.

“I want to believe that there are reasons for us to be united. Our party today is more united than ever. I don’t know who else will claim to be the party. To me, this is the party.”