Ahead of the October 10 Governorship election in Ondo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued the Certificate of Return to the winner of the July 20, Primary Election of the party, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, presented the Certificate of Return to the Governor at the party Secretariat in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Members of the House of Representatives from the state, including Hon. Timilehin Adelegbe, Hon Bunmi Tunji Ojo, Hon. Ade Adeogun and Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, accompanied the Governor to the party secretariat.

Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Multilateral and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mrs. Bunmi Ademosu were also on the Governor’s entourage.