The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has said the former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Adelami is not a member of the party.

The Chairman of the party in Owo local government area of the state, Chief Sydney Ogunleye said there was no time Adelami registered or participated as a memeber of the APC.

Adelami is one of the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the APC ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

The chairman who spoke at a meeting of the party with political appointees, said political careers are not started with governorship ambition without recourse to the party or registered as a member.

He said”Adelami is not a member of our party. We don’t know him. He didn’t register as a member of the APC in this town.”

The chairman also condemned the violence activities of Adelami who he said has been sponsoring the thugs to torment troubles in the state.

He said it was worrisome that some young men from the Adelami would attempt to attack the convoy of the Governor when he came to bury his Uncle in Owo last Friday.

Sydney assured that the party will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants, who are registered members of the party, seeking the ticket at the primary .

The party chairman said the people are agitating for the return of Governor Akeredolu and the APC because of his numerous achievement which cut across the state.