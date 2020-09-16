•Says No Vacancy In Alagbaka

•Our Unity Unprecedented In The History Of Political Parties-Gov. Akeredolu

Former Governorship aspirant in the July 20, primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olayide Adelami has handed over his campaign office and entire political structure in the state to the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

Speaking at the event held at the campaign office along Oyemekun road in Akure, the state capital, Chief Adelami said he was handing over his structure and the campaign office to the Governor to show his love for the APC and the development of the state.

While noting that there is no permanent enemy in politics but permanent interest, the former deputy clerk of the National Assembly said his interest was borne out of his passion to develop the state and his love for the APC.

He said that the people of the state have spoken through the APC primary that the state needs a man who has the needed experience to continue the good work and not an unknown green horn who lacks the experience to pilot the affairs of the state.

He said:”our interest is the love for our party. All other contestants, over ninety percent of us are with Aketi. Very soon, you will see that wherever our leader (Aketi) goes, we shall all follow. October 10, by the time Aketi is declared governor for a second term there shall be more speeches and celebration. Let me add that there is no vacancy in Alagbaka.”

The state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin noted that while other political parties are engulfed in crisis and losing members, the APC is going stronger and solid ahead of the October 10, governorship election.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu described the unity in the party as unprecedented in the history of political parties in the country.

He said the oppositions in the state never expected the the APC would be united as it is, adding that what has happened was a show of solidarity.

Governor Akeredolu thanked Adelami for the gesture and his contributions towards the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

Governor Akeredolu running mate, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign organization Director -General, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, member of the House of Representatives representing the good people of Owo/Ose federal constituency, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, Ambassador Sola Iji, Hon. Ifedayo Sunday Abegunde and the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Gbenga Ale and other notable leaders were at the event.