Ahead of the October 10, Governorship election in Ondo State, the Accord Party has declared total support for the re-election of the state Governor who doubles as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

The party described as embarrassing, the purported statement that the Accord Party was for the PDP, saying it was an unguarded statement from elements unknown to the party.

The Accord Party represented by its National Secretary, Hon (Dr) Adebukola Abiola-Ajaja spoke on Wednesday during a Solidarity Visit to the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in Akure, the state capital.

She said the National Leadership of the Party had to come to put the records straight adding that the party has alot of reasons to support Governor Akeredolu whose attitude to good governance, she said, has always excited Accord Party.

“We were greatly disturbed when we heard that some people who claimed to be members of Accord Party have collapsed their structures for Jegede.

“We quickly called the state Chairman who said such persons were not our members in the state.

“Mr Governor, I have the mandate of my National Chairman to come on this solidarity visit to assure you that we are solidly behind you and that by the Grace of God, you will succeed”, she said.

Also speaking, the National Vice-chairman, Southwest of Accord Party, Alhaji Dokun Babarinde said there was no way the party could have supported any other person except Arakunrin Akeredolu whose chance of getting reelected was brighter than any other person in the October 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the Accord Party and assured that he will not betray the confidence repose in him by the party and other political parties.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said he has unyielding desire to make Ondo State,first among equals where every resident would be able to actualise their potentials.

The State Chairman of Accord Party Dr Ajibola Falaiye and other state officers including the State Woman and Zonal Woman Leaders were in attendance.