Forty-three deregistered political parties in Ondo State, under the auspices of Emerging Political Platform (EPP), on Monday collapsed their structures into the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared their supports for the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

EPP, with over 8000 Executives members from unit, ward , local goverment and State levels and over 100,000 members across the 18 local government areas, officially joined the APC at a seminar tagged “Voters Cultivation For Election Success”, held in Akure, the state capital.

The group, led by Prince Biyi Poroye, was received into the party by the State APC Chairman, Engr. Adetimehin, who handed over the new intakes to the leader of the party and Governorof the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Poroye, who was the State factional Chairman of the PDP during the Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Sheriff leadership tussle, said they were the original third force that worked to unseat Akeredolu before joining the APC.

While describing EPP members as committed followers, Poroye said the group have vowed to mobilise and deliver over 100,000 votes for Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll.

According to him, “before resolving to join APC, we the 43 deregistered political parties have taken our time to access other candidates contesting against Governor Akeredolu, and after our thorough research, Akeredolu remains the best among them.

“We are orphans, we need a father to father us, and Akeredolu has shown to us that APC remains the best platform that can lead our followers to the promise land.”

The APC state chairman, Adetimehin, lauded the decision of EPP to collapse their structure into the APC, assuring them that they would never regret joining the party.

Adetimehin said as at today, Akeredolu remains the only governor in the history of the state, apart from Ajasin, that has attracted industries into the State.

“Apart from Ajasin, our dear state has never had a governor that have the intention to either built or attract industries into the state. Akeredolu has followed the path of Ajasin and with this intention, he is reducing the rate of unemployment in the state,” the state chairman said.

Governor Akeredolu, who said he was fulfilled, described the group as an important cell that is needed in the APC, adding that it must not be destroyed.

The Governor said he is aware of the potentials in the EPP, and assured that the group would be engaged before and during the election.

“We have accepted you wholeheartedly. We are now one in APC. Poroye and his group will be useful to us because we know your capabilities.

“Although EPP has joined APC, but the group remains a cell that must not be destroyed. This is an important cell that we need in the APC and there must be a way to maintain this cell,” Akeredolu stated.