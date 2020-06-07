Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ,SAN, has described the death of Chief Adewale Omojuwa as a huge loss to the entire family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and the people of Ilaje local government area of the state in particular.

Governor Akeredolu says the news of the death of the former OSOPADEC boss came as a rude shock to him and the people of the state. His immense efforts towards grassroots mobilization shall be sorely missed, Governor Akeredolu says.

The Governor notes that Omojuwa’s contributions to the development of the oil producing area in the state during his reign as the Chairman of OSOPADEC can not be forgotten in a hurry.

As a party man and former House of Representatives candidate of the APC in Ilaje/Ese Odo bye election prior to 2015, Governor Akeredolu describes Omojuwa as a committed and resilient politician.

Governor Akeredolu says the state has lost an illustrious son whose contribution and support with the Government could have provided more robust cooperation of the people even as the Government desires to open the entire State by opening up the riverine areas.

Governor Akeredolu prays for the repose of the soul of the patriot just as he seeks God’s intervention to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.