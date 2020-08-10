Amidst of funfair, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State agog as the House member representing Owo Constituency One at the state level empower the people of his constituency in other to improve the lives of his people

According to the lawmaker Hon Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, our people deserves a lot and best treatment from all individuals representing them and the major means of eradicating Poverty from our society is by providing supports and empowerment for people to aid their earn means.

The lawmaker equally state emphatically that,this is just the beginning, as the empowerment program will come in tranche and the subsequent ones will be for others, therefore he enjoin people who does not benefit from the first batch will surely have a better time subsequently.

Hon West make use of the medium to woe people for Governor Akeredolu reelection, he emphasized on the need for the people’s oriented government to continue in the sunshine state, and the sole way to achieve this is to put in place maximum support for Mr Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN)

The empowerment materials given to the people includes motorcycles ,sowing machines, grinding machines, refrigerators and deep freezers.

The beneficiaries applaud and appreciates the lawmaker as this will create smooth earning means for them especially in this hard time .

In attendance at the venue includes: Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi,Hon Femi idris, Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Hon Gbegudu Ololade, Chief Adegbegi, princess Brown, Apc Ward chairmen and women leader’s , Apc unit Chairmen and party Faithfuls.