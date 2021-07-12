Dr Olumuyiwa Daramola has lent his voice in encouraging Nigeria youth populace to enroll in the ongoing nationwide voter’s registration exercise.

The philanthropist made admonition during an interview over the weekend.

He said: “It is the right of every citizen to exercise their freedom to vote and be voted for. As a matter of fact, it’s constitutional duty of every Nigerian citizen across every political, ethnic and religious divide”.

Charging the youth further, Dr. Daramola stated that “In the last two years, we’ve seen the awakening of Nigerian youths through different forms, while this is not enough, exercising one’s franchise in the decision-making process of the nation would serve a great deal.”

The Ikale-born philanthropist explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced a nationwide voter’s enrollment exercise over the week with the registration quite easier and accessible this time as it’s being done virtually.

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian youths to contact INEC portal for more information and get enrolled for Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).