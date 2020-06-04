The Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, commiserates with the government and people of Ekiti state over the passing of their outstanding son and former governor of the old Ondo state, Evangelist Bamidele Ishola Olumilua.

Governor Akeredolu condoles with family members, friends and political associates of the consummate politician who achieved remarkable and indelible feats as the governor of the old Ondo state from January 1992 to November 1993.

The governor describes Olumilua as a great mind who injected a lot of thinking into governance while conducting the affairs of the old Ondo state, from which Ekiti State was created.

Arakunrin Akeredolu says the demise of the illustrious son of Ekiti at 80 amounts to further depletion of the generation of politicians who believe that politics and governance are about service to the people.

According to the governor, Olumilua lived a good, worthy and exemplary life from which younger generations can learn and imbibe the attributes of discipline, strong character, forthrightness, patience and hardwork.

Governor Akeredolu prays that the almighty God will grant the soul of the great politician eternal rest and comfort his family, friends and political associates.

Signed:

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor