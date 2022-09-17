Olugbo Sympathises With Governor Akeredolu over Mother’s Demise

Chairman Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council and His Imperial Majesty, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba (Dr.) Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON, FNIM, F.ICA,The Okoro Ajiga 1, has expressed his condolences with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the death of his mother.

Oba Akinruntan in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, and made available to newsmen commiserated with Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu , describing the sudden passage of his mother as a painful loss, but a development beyond human control.

The topnotch Yoruba monarch appreciated the enviable life lived by the matriarch of the Akeredolu dynasty , stressing that Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu was a mother and a stakeholder in God’s vineyard, who spent her life and time spreading the Gospel of God as a seasoned Evangelist.

Oba Akinruntan in his tribute to Late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu noted that the good parental upbringing bequeathed on her children has paid off as the Matriarch of the Akeredolu family of Owo, who hailed from Ese – Odo in Ondo South, bred children who have done and still continue to do proud their parents in their respective endeavours, adding that it is to the eternal legacy of Mama Akeredolu that she sired the Ondo State Governor of example , Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The statement reads in parts, “I, Oba Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, on behalf of my family, sons and daughters of Ugbo kingdom within and in The Diaspora, express my condolences with our amiable Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu over the demise of his aged mother who passed on to the glory on Thursday.

“We appreciate the vital roles being played by mothers in children’s lives, so we know how The Governor feels about the demise of his loving and darling mother , especially when she was hale and hearty prior to her death.

“As a devote Christian, she served God with her heart and time as well as being an unquantifiable blessing to humanity.

“What gladdens our hearts most is the fact that she lived to witness all her children rise to the pinnacle of their respective careers.

“I want to charge you, your siblings and the family members left behind by the matriarch of the Akeredolu dynasty to take solace in the fact that she lived a fulfilled and enviable life.

” I commiserate with His Majesty, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye over the death of the matriarch and nonagenarian, Lady Evang. Grace Akeredolu, ” Oba Akinruntan noted.

The death of the nonagenarian was announced on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde. She died at the age of 90 years peacefully in her sleep.