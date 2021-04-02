The Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas and His Imperial Majesty, The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Dr. Frederic EnitiOlorunda Obateru Akinruntan (CON) has congratulated Christian faithfuls across Nigeria as they celebrate Easter, the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Oba Akinruntan, who is the Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology ( OAUSTECH), in his Easter message which he personally signed and made available to the press , said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is particularly significant as the salvation of humanity was made possible by the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross at Golgotha.

He noted that the commemorative 40 days fasting of Christians which culminates in the Easter celebration calls for joy , noting that the lessons learnt during the fasting period should become useful virtues among Christians in their relationship among one another and in how they relate with other members of the Society.

” Christ has died and has risen and by his resurrection we have hope of genuine salvation which his prized blood that gushed on the cross gave to us. For this reason we are happy and the love of Christ which we benefit from as he laid his life to die for us is the ultimate love which we must all appreciate by continuing to abide by his commands and precepts,” Olugbo advised.

The Chairman of Yoruba Obas Peace and Conflicts Resolution Council said we need peace in the country and Ondo state for development to become more pronounced, stressing that the nation will not develop at the expected pace if peace continues to evade the country. Oba Akinruntan said there is no doubt that the country is facing security challenges but government is not resting on its oars, charging Nigerians to support government efforts at curbing insurgency and other forms of security challenge in the country.

Oba Akinruntan asked the good people of Ondo state to support the government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as his second term takes off in full swing , appreciating the Governor for his ‘Redeemed Agenda’ which is aimed at engendering the socioeconomic growth of the Sunshine state.

Olugbo advised Nigerians to take advantage of the Coronavirus vaccination exercise that is ongoing, adding that people should not be afraid to take the COVID vaccine as the gains and benefits are much and cannot be overemphasized.