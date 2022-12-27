Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Obateru Akinruntan Congratulates Gen Bajowa at 82

A hearty birthday greetings have been sent from the Palace of the foremost Ilaje monarch and first class Ondo State royal father, Prescribed authority and Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan,CON, the Okoro Ajiga 1 to Prince ( Dr) General Joseph Oluyemi Bajowa, OFR, on the occasion of the 82nd birthday celebration of the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland and Ojagbulegun from the Source.

Oba Akinruntan, the Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolutiom Council, in his congratulatory statement to celebrate Gen Bajowa on his new age noted that his heart is filled with joy over the birthday celebration of the polished and refined Prince of Lubokun royal family of Igbotako Osooro, who has been a shining light and impactful leader in all ramifications.

The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom said Gen Bajowa had come a long way and has paid his dues in the evolving narrative of the development of Nigeria, noting that the pride of Ikale nation started contributing to protecting the Nigerian state at the early stage of his life having enlisted into the Nigerian Army in the prime of his life, fighting to ensure that Nigeria did not fragment during the hectic Civil War experience the nation had in the late 60s.

Oba Akinruntan said “the birthday boy” ,the Peoples General and seasoned technocrat of note will remain one of the best human resources and rare gift from Ikaleland to Nigeria and the world.

The congratulatory statement from Oba Akinruntan added, “Dear Prince, I am happy to identify with you on this your special day; it takes grace to live up to becoming an Octogenarian and you have enjoyed that grace, bubbling with life at a good old age of 82 and it is pleasant to note that you are still contributing to the socio economic development of Ikaleland and Nigeria at large.

“I therefore join your wellwishers all over the world to rejoice with you on your sparkling new age.”

The Chairman of the Governing Council of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology ( OAUSTECH) Okitipupa prayed to Almighty God to continue to bless Gen Olu Bajowa with renewed health as he continues to climb the Octogenarian ladder.