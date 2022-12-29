Olugbo hosts members of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council…

Pleads with politicians to allow peace to reign in 2023.

The Chairman of Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolutiom Council and the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON, Prescribed Authority of Ugbo Kingdom, has hosted members of the council at his palace in Ugbo to a very rich and quite deliberative end of year session .

At the end of year session were the host, His Imperial Majesty, Oba ( Dr) Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, CON, HRM Saheed Olamilekan Ibrahim Adufe, Orilobamise 1, Oba Yoruba Republic of Ireland and his wife, Olori Motolani Ibrahim, who both flew in from Ireland for the meeting; HRM Oba Kalejaye Rotimi Williams, The Monehin of Obinehin and his wife, Olori Modupeola Kalejaye; HRM Oba Olawale Inspiration and others.

Oba Akinruntan who appreciated God Almighty for the peace witnessed among the monarchs in Yoruba land also thanked God for imbuing Yoruba royal fathers with good health.

He said the Council has enjoyed the collaborative effort of all members all the year round and the meeting will allow for a review of the state of the nation as we prepare to go for another round of general elections.

Before the Council went into a closed door session, an appeal was made to Politicians across party divide to go into the 2023 general elections having in mind that we all do not have another country except Nigeria, hence the need to put Nigeria first in all of their political engagement before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

Oba Akinruntan said there will always be Nigeria after politics, so inflammatory statements and moves that could torpedo the democratic experience should be avoided regardless of the different political parties the average Nigerian politician might belong to.

While discharging the prayer of the royal stool of Ugbo Kingdom, a foremost and prominent Yoruba stool of repute, Oba Alayeluwa, His Imperial Majesty, Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Oba Akinruntan said Nigeria shall continue to know peace while the leader after the heart of God shall emerge to lead Nigeria next year.

While reacting on behalf of the other members of the Council, HRM , Oba Saheed Olamilekan Ibrahim Adufe, thanked Olugbo for hosting Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council ( YOCRC) to an end of year session, saluting the first class monarch for his role in maintaining peace in Yorubaland.

He added that Olugbo remains a shining leadership example and a great royal mentor who is a commendable Ambassador of peace among Yoruba monarchs.

Oba Saheed Adufe charged the politicians to work for the unity of Nigeria.