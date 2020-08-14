By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Ondo State Deputy Governor Designate, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa got a massive royal blessing from His Imperial Majesty, Oba Frederick Enitiolorunda Akinruntan JP, Okoro Ajiga 1, The Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom saying “Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has all it takes to be the Running Mate to Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu so as to take the State to a higher level of development after the victory of October 10” .

Oba Olugbo made this statement when Hon Aiyedatiwa and his Team paid a ‘Thank you Visit’ to the Royal Father in his Igbokoda’s residence.

“Your choice is a sound choice and it is well deserved, that ticket means massive Supports from Ilaje Nation” , said Olugbo.

The first class monarch further said that, “l am supporting my son Aiyedatiwa with all I have because this is fantastic history that Ilaje Nation is producing Deputy Governor of Ondo State in my lifetime” .

Oba Olugbo equally hailed Governor Akeredolu for identifying with Ilaje by the choice of Aiyedatiwa as his running mate.

While responding, Aiyedatiwa thanked Oba Olugbo for his prayers, blessing and Support.

“Kabiyesi, I am here to thank you and all the traditional Rulers of Ilaje Nation for identifying with us” said Aiyedatiwa.

Continued the Deputy Governor Designate said “in the coming October 10 Gubernatorial Election, we will rely on God and the good people of Ondo State for victory because victory is ours and with what we are seeing we are very sure of victory” .

Amongst those in Aiyedatiwa’s entourage are Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku CEO, ENIKS OMO GROUP, Hon Fola Omololu, and Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Others are, member of Board OSOPADEC who is also former Chairman Ilaje LG APC Hon Olumide Ikuepenikan, Hon Benson Akinbo, Hon Johnson Ayodele and Hon Segun Awolokun.

